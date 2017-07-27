Academy Sports donates school supplies to YMCA kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Academy Sports and Outdoors helped 30 Metro kids from the YMCA get ready for school by donating school supplies.

The YMCA says that a third of kids don’t have the tools they need to get the best education.

“It really is just giving back and showing that community support to say we’ve got you,” said Janet Reihle, Metro YMCA Development Director. “We want you to be successful and everybody is championing you to success.”

They selected the kids based off of need or because they show the YMCA’s core values. Academy has given this opportunity to 3,000 kids around the country.