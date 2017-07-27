Blizzards Hit Mississippi on ‘Miracle Treat Day’

CLINTON, Miss. – Blizzards are in the forecast on this Miracle Treat Day.

It’s a hot day in Mississippi which makes it an even better day for a frozen treat.

“It’s really good, it has the blue, the orange…it’s like a little rainbow,” Batson patient, Jordan Morgan said.

Jordan Morgan is the state champion for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

“I had the single event multi-level surgery, because my legs they were bent and turned in like this,” Morgan explained over an M&M Blizzard.

He has cerebral palsy and needs the help of a walker to get around like most kids his age.

“The kind that I have is spastic diplegia, he said. “There are several different kinds of CP some affect the brain a little more, some people are in a wheel chair, some people can walk.”

Morgan’s seventh surgery is tomorrow at Batson, the state’s only children’s hospital.

“They have a big gym in Batson with toys and exercise equipment and just things that the kids can use to help their walking and motor skills,” Morgan said.

“We’ve been visiting Batson over 10 years and it has educated us and the community about the importance of supporting our children’s hospital,” his mother Deborah Morgan said.

Batson benefits from Dairy Queens Miracle Treat Day, getting one dollar or more from every Blizzard sold.

“What it is is we’re raising funds for children’s hospitals all across North America,” Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator, John Clark Packer said.

Packer is a former patient at Batson, he says these fundraisers help save the lives of children like jordan.

“The hospital relies so much on the community to help with events like this,” he said. “Help spread the word, because the more money we raise the more we’re able to expand and make the hospital bigger and better.”