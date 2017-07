RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Troopers are on the scene of an accident on Highway 49 in Rankin County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash is near Collins Road.

The road is blocked near Florence.

Cpl. Eric Henry said a pickup truck heading south on 49 rear ended a garbage truck that had stopped to pick up trash. The driver of the pickup truck had to be airlifted to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Drivers, be sure to use caution in this area.

@MississippiDOT accident with injuries US 49 near Collins Rd in Rankin Co. Roadway blocked near Florence pic.twitter.com/PT2s7UcxXR — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) July 27, 2017