Crews to bring in crane to help cleanup where church roof collapsed

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy of Summit Police Chief James Isaac

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are still working to clean up a church after the roof caved on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pike County Emergency Management Agency tells WJTV they plan to bring in a crane to the scene and start cutting corners of the building so they can remove the collapsed roof.

Officials with the Summit Fire Department said they went to Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God in Christ around 2:30 p.m. to respond to the scene Wednesday. The church is located on Gallatin Street.

Authorities said no one was inside when the church collapsed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s