Crews to bring in crane to help cleanup where church roof collapsed

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are still working to clean up a church after the roof caved on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pike County Emergency Management Agency tells WJTV they plan to bring in a crane to the scene and start cutting corners of the building so they can remove the collapsed roof.

Officials with the Summit Fire Department said they went to Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God in Christ around 2:30 p.m. to respond to the scene Wednesday. The church is located on Gallatin Street.

Authorities said no one was inside when the church collapsed.