Crews work to cleanup debris after roof collapes in McComb

By Published: Updated:

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are working to cleanup debris after a roof collapses at the Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb over the weekend.

The Pike County Emergency Management Agency said the plan on bringing a crane in and begin cutting the corners of the buildings. They want to start removing the collapsed roof.

A large portion of the art center’s roof collapsed, leaving the building useless over the weekend. Thankfully no one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s