Crews work to cleanup debris after roof collapes in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are working to cleanup debris after a roof collapses at the Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb over the weekend.

The Pike County Emergency Management Agency said the plan on bringing a crane in and begin cutting the corners of the buildings. They want to start removing the collapsed roof.

A large portion of the art center’s roof collapsed, leaving the building useless over the weekend. Thankfully no one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries reported.