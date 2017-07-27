Deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl

By Published:
Rebekah Emmons (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers need your help finding a missing 17-year-old

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said they are helping Walthall County authorities with their search for Rebekah Emmons.

She has been missing since July 10. Rebekah was last seen in the Raymond area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rebekah also goes by Asher Johnson.

We’re told she is 5’3 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees her should contact the sheriff’s department at 601-974-2900.

