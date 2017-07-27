Florence officer assaulted during traffic stop; 1 in custody

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after allegedly assaulting an officer Wednesday night.

Florence Police Chief Richard Thomas said 31-year-old Michael Wilson II was taken into custody.

Thomas said a female officer was conducting a traffic stop. He the driver didn’t have a license or proof of insurance.

We’re told the officer suspected that Wilson might have had some type of substance or narcotic with him. When she asked him to get out of the car and tried to arrest him, Wilson allegedly shoved her on the ground and ran off.

Other officers were called to the scene along with a K9. The K9 found Wilson hiding in a wooded area.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite. At last check, he was still at the hospital.