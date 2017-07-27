Jackson native helps with Navy’s advanced aircraft

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (WJTV) –It’s the job of one Jackson native to for keeping maintenance records for aircraft.

Airman Dion Cook is an aviation maintenance administration man serving with Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 10. It’s his job to keep the maintenance records.

Wing 10 flys combat missions in direct support of the troops on the ground and delivered traditional maritime capabilities, real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

“The responsibility you are given can be critical,” said Cook. “It demands a high attention to detail. When someone comes to me wanting information, knowing that I can be depended on to complete the mission is something that gives me a lot of satisfaction.”

Naval officials said Cook is part of a crew striving to be the best Naval Aviation Wing in the United States. Their mission is to safely build and maintain a team of sailors capable of conducting prompt and sustained combat operations.

“The people I serve with are great,” Cook said. “This command has a great atmosphere with people-positive attitudes.”

“Knowing that I put myself on the line, that I sacrifice for others’ freedom, is what motivates me to serve,” Cook said.

