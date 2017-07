Update 7/27/2017 8;15 p.m.: Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Abrey Jones.

They have detained his wife for questioning. She is 37-year-old Melissa Jones.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on John Adams Road.

They tell us that one man is dead and that they are questioning a woman about the shooting.

We have a crew on the scene and we are working to get more information from officials.