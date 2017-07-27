Laurel Police Department see drop in crime rate

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credits: Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Laurel Police Department has released its UCR statistics for the first six months of 2017.

The graph reflects a 5.6 decrease when comparing stats for January through June 2016 and 2017, according to officials.

Officers and staff of LPD say they realize a decrease in crime statistics does not necessarily minimize the the trauma felt by victims this year.

“We do believe that the statistics reflect a positive trend of crime reduction,” said LPD Captain Tommy Cox. “Through a continued partnership between the department and the community we hope hte trend extends through the remainder of 2017 and into the future.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s