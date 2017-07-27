Laurel Police Department see drop in crime rate

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Laurel Police Department has released its UCR statistics for the first six months of 2017.

The graph reflects a 5.6 decrease when comparing stats for January through June 2016 and 2017, according to officials.

Officers and staff of LPD say they realize a decrease in crime statistics does not necessarily minimize the the trauma felt by victims this year.

“We do believe that the statistics reflect a positive trend of crime reduction,” said LPD Captain Tommy Cox. “Through a continued partnership between the department and the community we hope hte trend extends through the remainder of 2017 and into the future.”