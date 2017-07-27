Man D.A. Smith is accused of aiding is convicted of possession of marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The same man that Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is accused of aiding in trying to get his charges dismissed has been convicted on a drug charge.

Attorney General Jim Hood said a jury found 40-year-old Christopher Butler guilty of possessing approximately four pounds of marijuana.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant on Butler’s home in April 2011 and found approximately four pounds of marijuana hidden in furniture.

Hood said that during the search, agents found a home security camera system that recorded activity within the home.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s office recused itself from the case in 2016 due to a conflict of interest, and the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division was appointed special prosecutor.

“This career criminal has come to the end of the line,” said General Hood. “I appreciate the Court and the Hinds County Jury for holding Butler accountable.”

Hood said the jury was shown the video footage from Butler’s VCR which showed Butler handling the drugs, selling drugs, counting large stacks of cash and storing the cash. The cash was seized and totaled at $77,938.

The AG’s offices said Butler has previously been convicted of possession of marijuana twice and he has also been convicted of motor vehicle theft.

Additional pending charges include possession of six pounds of marijuana from 2012 and possessing a cell phone while incarcerated in 2016.

Butler faces between 24 and 48 years in prison and must serve his sentence day-for-day without the possibility of parole. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.