Man wanted by FBI in Tupelo attempted kidnapping case

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) –The FBI and Tupelo Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted kidnapping.

Law enforcement officers released a sketch of the person they are searching for at this time.

Police said around 2 p.m., on July 4, they responded to Mitchell Street to respond to a reported attempted kidnapping.

Police said they were told a man driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix came into the neighborhood and tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl.

She was able to escape and run to get help.

Officers said the suspect left the scene and they haven’t been able to locate him.

They said he is a slim black man with balding hair. He also ahs some facial hair. They think he is in his mid-40s. On the day of the crime, he was wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts. A large brown dog was in the car with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6546, the FBI Jackson Division at 601-948-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).