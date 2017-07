JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Jackson.

It’s happening now on Beverly Circle.

Our WJTV crews are on the scene. Flames and heavy some are coming from the home.

Firefighters said no one was living in the house.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information. We will provide updates as we get them.

Jackson Fire says no one was living in this home, no injuries reported @WJTV pic.twitter.com/kBHAvoo7ho — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) July 27, 2017

At least 5 fire engines on scene. Fire investigators here as well. Smoke filling the air @WJTV pic.twitter.com/BAj2Yy9CnQ — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) July 27, 2017

Fire crews working to put out massive house fire on Beverly Circle. Working to get more details @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ODskREeye6 — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) July 27, 2017