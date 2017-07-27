Political speeches end at Neshoba County Fair

Published:

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The political speeches are over at the South’s biggest house party, the Neshoba County Fair.

Gov. Phil Bryant wrapped up the stump speeches weighing in on unions in mississippi.

Gov. Bryant made no secret of where he stands on unions while on stage. He is against them.

This comes as about 4,000 employees at Nissan Motor in Canton will on whether to be affiliated with the United Auto Workers. Employees supporting the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions.

“I look at Detroit, I look at California and other areas where the union came into the automobile industry and just destroyed it,” he said. “I don’t want that to happen in Canton, Mississippi.”

Nissan employees will vote on August 3 and 4th.

