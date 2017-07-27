Pope brings more pop to JSU defense

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -The Tigers have a new face on their defense this season that’s supposed to improve and already dominant unit.

Defensive tackle Deion Pope transferred to JSU after spending the spring at Mississippi State. Pope went to Starkville from Copiah-Lincoln Comunity College and the Collins native was the top-ranked JUCO tackle in 2016.

Head coach Tony Hughes says he’s excited to add Pope to a defense that was 2nd-best in the SWAC a year ago.

“We expect to see a hopefully dominant player that can transform our team from an average team to a great team,” said Hughes. ”

“Well he’s a big, strong athletic kid that has a lot of experience. He’s been in the SEC, played spring ball at Mississippi State. Went through their offseason program so if he’s able to come out and play up to that level, then we’re gonna be really happy.”

The Tigers finished first against the pass and third against the run in 2016.