Sales tax holiday this weekend in Mississippi

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Shoppers will be happy to know that some of the items you purchase this weekend won’t be taxed.

Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will end at midnight on Saturday.

The state’s department of revenue office defines the event as a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products.

Tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing or footwear if the sales price of a single the item is less than $100. Accessories, such as jewelry, handbags, luggage, and other items do not qualify.

See a list of items here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s