Sales tax holiday this weekend in Mississippi

Shoppers will be happy to know that some of the items you purchase this weekend won't be taxed.

Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will end at midnight on Saturday.

The state’s department of revenue office defines the event as a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products.

Tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing or footwear if the sales price of a single the item is less than $100. Accessories, such as jewelry, handbags, luggage, and other items do not qualify.

