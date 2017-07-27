Services held for 3 NY-based crewmembers killed in crash

In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several. (Jimmy Taylor via AP)

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) – Services have been held in upstate New York this week for some of the members of a Hudson Valley-based Marine aviation unit who died when their plane crashed earlier this month.

A prayer service was held for Sgt. Julian Kevianne on Wednesday at a church near the Stewart Air National Guard Base.

The 31-year-old active reservist and flight engineer lived near the base. He’ll be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Kevianne was among the 15 Marines and one sailor killed on July 10 when their KC-130 Hercules crashed in Mississippi. He and eight other crewmembers were stationed at Stewart.

Services were also held Wednesday in nearby Montgomery for Gunnery Sgt. Mark Hopkins in Greenville, near Albany, for Maj. Caine Goyette, and in Fishkill for Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson.

Sgt. Owen Lennon will be buried Friday in Goshen.

Fallen 16

