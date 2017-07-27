Silver Alert issued for missing 34-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 34-year-old Jackson man.

Authorities said Corey Omarsmith Jackson was last seen Thursday morning walking near McDowell Road and Suncrest Drive.

We’re told he was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with no laces.

His family told law enforcement that Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He is about 5’11 and weighs about 120 pounds. Jackson has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Corey Omarsmith Jackson contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.