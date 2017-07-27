State wants to sequester jury in Hinds County District Attorney trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State of Mississippi wants to sequester a jury to keep them from hearing, seeing and reading about the case of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith.

A motion hearing was held Thursday morning.

The state recommended jurors stay at the Eagle Ridge Conference Center in Raymond where there is a hotel and cafeteria.

Smith’s attorneys are against sequestering the jury.

Special Judge Larry Roberts has yet to decide on that but did rule that new evidence, gathered since the first trial ended in January would be allowed to be used this time around.

Judge Roberts also denied subpoenas for Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, Attorney General Jim Hood, and others.

Smith is accused of helping a criminal defendant. He went to trial last December. It lasted 10 days, going into January only to end in a mistrial. A juror reported another juror might have formed an opinion of Smith outside of the facts of the trial.