Traffic moving slowly on I-20 west before I-55 south

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An incident on I-20 West before I-55 South is slowing traffic.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the right two lanes are currently blocked.

MDOT sent out an alert for the area just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The accident will take about 30 minutes to clear.

We’re working to find out if anyone was hurt.

We will post an update when traffic is moving smoothly in that area.

If you have to travel that way, please use caution and expect delays.

Stay safe on your Thursday morning commute.