Authorities participate in active shooter exercise

By Published: Updated:

(WJTV) — Some local law enforcement officers participated in an active shooter exercise Friday morning.

Some deputies from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Hinds County Emergency Management Agency along with the state’s emergency management agency participated.

The drill was conducted for the Hinds County School District.

“We’re trying to be proactive,: said John Neal of the Hinds County School District. “It gives us a great opportunity to test those things we have in place to be assured that they are effective and working and look at where we need to improve.”

