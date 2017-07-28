Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher hosting online Town Hall meeting

By Published:
PHOTO COURTESY: City of Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher is hosting a live online Town Hall meeting Friday.

The meeting will start at noon.

The mayor will be joined by representatives from The Retail Coach who serves as the city of Clinton’s retail strategist and consultants. They plan on giving updates about their efforts to recruit restaurants and shops to the area.

You can check out the meeting on the city’s website or on its Facebook page. 

Residents are asked to submit their questions in advance of or during the stream. Questions may be emailed to mjones@clintonms.org or shared on the social stream on the day of the Town Hall.

 

