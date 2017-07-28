Criminal charges dropped against man in jail for 11 years

(WJTV) — A Mississippi man has been dismissed of his charges after 11 years in the Clay County jail with no trial.

Steven Harris was indicted for killing his father along with other charges including aggravated assault in April of 2006.

However, it wasn’t until this week that those charges were dismissed after a series of mental evaluations found he was incompetent to stand trial. In 2010 his first evaluation showed he had schizophrenia, but it wasn’t until 2016 when District Attorney Scott Colom was appointed to the office, that anything was done.

New evaluations were conducted this year that showed Harris is incompetent of standing trial, which led to his dismissal.

“I have never in my 15 years of practice seen anything of the sort,” said Attorney Carlos Moore. “I was horrified mortified when I heard that a citizen of the U.S. sat in jail without benefit of a trial in 11 years, it was atrocious.”

“Mentally ill people deserve to be treated properly, and properly housed in that sense,” said Harris’ twin brother.