HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters put out a massive fire early Friday morning in Hinds County.

Authorities said that the fire happened after 3:30 a.m. on Morrison Road.

A WJTV 12 viewer sent us a video clip from the scene. You could see that the house was completely engulfed in flames.

We’re told that no one at home. Authorities said the house was in the process of being sold.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.