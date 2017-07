HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Harrison County deputy was shot Friday, according to officials.

Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted about the incident.

He said the deputy was wearing a vest and it stopped the bullet.

WJTV 12 is working to get more details about what happened. We will provide updates as we get them.

We are thankful the Harrison County deputy's vest stopped the bullet. Our prayers continue for a quick recovery. #BacktheBadge — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) July 28, 2017