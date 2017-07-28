Judge sentences Christopher Butler to 30 years

Related Coverage Man D.A. Smith is accused of aiding is convicted of possession of marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is accused of aiding has been sentenced.

Judge Jeff Weill sentenced 40-year-old Christopher Butler to 30 years behind bards. He received 24 for the possession of more than one kilogram of marijuana and six years because he’s a habitual offender.

Attorney General Jim Hood said the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant on Butler’s home in April 2011 and found approximately four pounds of marijuana hidden in furniture.

Hood said that during the search, agents found a home security camera system that recorded activity within the home. Hood said the jury was shown the video footage from Butler’s VCR which showed Butler handling the drugs, selling drugs, counting large stacks of cash and storing the cash. The cash was seized and totaled at $77,938.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s office recused itself from the case in 2016 due to a conflict of interest, and the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division was appointed special prosecutor.