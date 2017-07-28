Man accused in hit-and-run that was caught on video indicted

By Published:
This photo is a screenshot from the video taken by Greg Goodman

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJTV) — A grand jury has indicted a man accused in a Tennessee hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist.

Natchez Trace Parkway officials said 58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely was indicted for reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent, and obstruction of justice on July 27.

Marshall Grant Neely (WKRN)

The hit-and-run crash was caught on camera.

On Saturday, July 8, authorities said Tyler Noe was bicycling on Natchez Trace Parkway when a  black Volvo hit him and did not stop.

Fortunately, Noe was not seriously injured. The person on a bike who was traveling behind him was wearing a camera and recorded the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s