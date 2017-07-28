Ole Miss releases names of boosters listed in NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

WJTV – Ole Miss released all but two names of the boosters involved in the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations for the program on Friday.

There are 21 alleged violations, with 15 of them being Level I violations.

Darel Thigpen appeared first, showing up in the second allegation. He is accused of giving approximately $1,750 worth of benefits during the summer of 2010. It’s also alleged that then Rebel staff members David Saunders and Chris Vaughn arranged for Thigpen to provide benefits like free housing, meals, and transportation. This constitutes a Level I violation.

In the fifth allegation, Walter Hughes appears for allegedly making impermissible contact and providing impermissible benefits. The NCAA’s approximate value for the benefits was $2,250. These benefits included transportation, meals, lodging, merchandise, payment of phone bills, game tickets, and academic tutoring. These violations fall into the Level I category.

Robert Dunlap appears in the seventh allegation. The football program allegedly arranged access to his hunting land for a recruit on multiple occasions in December and January of 2013, as well as January of 2014. The NCAA classifies this as a Level III violation.

Rebel Rags and Terry Warren are named in the ninth allegation. The Oxford store is accused of providing $2,800 worth of free merchandise. This is classified as a Level I violation.

Allegation No. 11 alleges Chan Patel helped provide 12 nights of free lodging in Oxford between June 7, 2013 and May 27, 2014 to a player’s mother and boyfriend at the time. The approximate value of this was $2,253. This is classified as a Level I violation.

In the 14th allegation, Barney Farrar is accused of helping arrange transportation from Arya Keyes for a recruit and his cousin during his recruitment. The approximate value of this was $121. This is part of a Level I violation that mainly focuses on Farrar.

Lee Harris, owner of Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar in Oxford, appears in the 15th allegation. He’s accused of providing cash payments, plus free food and drinks worth approximately $200-$600. This is a Level I violation.

Michael Strojny is involved in Allegation No. 18. He is accused of giving Lindsey Miller, Laremy Tunsil’s stepfather, $800. The NCAA classifies this as a Level I violation.

Allegation No. 19 is where Cannon Motors and its owner, Michael Joe Cannon, appear. They are accused of providing impermissible benefits like complimentary vehicle use and loans. These are approximately valued at $7,495 and constitute a Level I violation.

There are still two unnamed boosters in the documents: Boosters 12 and 14.

The Mississippi Ethics Commission ordered Ole Miss to release these names earlier this month.

You can find the full documents here.