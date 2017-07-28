Otis Riddley leaving Provine, Marcellus Speaks becomes new head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Otis Riddley is leaving Provine High School after three seasons as its head football coach.

Riddley confirmed the news to WJTV 12 Sports on Friday. Ram defensive coordinator Marcellus Speaks will be Riddley’s replacement as head coach. WAPT-TV first reported the news.

The Provine alumnus is expected to be named the new offensive line coach at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Provine went 17-18 in three seasons under Riddley. The school moves to Region 2-6A this season, joining the likes of Clinton, Madison Central, Northwest Rankin, Warren Central, Starkville, Murrah, and Greenville.