Red Cross volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A nursing home in Brookhaven threw a party Friday for a woman who turned 100!

Trophine Davis has been on this Earth for a century now.

The Silver Cross Nursing and Rehab Center held the party and her family and friends came to supoort

We’re told that Trothine has done extensive work volunteering for the American Red Cross, so they made that the theme of the party.

Red Cross staff and volunteers also came to the party.  The celebration is timely because the American Red Cross is celebrating its centennial this year!

