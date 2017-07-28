Red Cross volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A nursing home in Brookhaven threw a party Friday for a woman who turned 100!

Trophine Davis has been on this Earth for a century now.

The Silver Cross Nursing and Rehab Center held the party and her family and friends came to supoort

We’re told that Trothine has done extensive work volunteering for the American Red Cross, so they made that the theme of the party.

Red Cross staff and volunteers also came to the party. The celebration is timely because the American Red Cross is celebrating its centennial this year!

.@WJTV Trophine Davis celebrates her 100th birthday with a @RedCrossMiss party pic.twitter.com/e1ov1l6kaW — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) July 28, 2017

.@WJTV Ms. Trophine Davis celebrates 100 years on earth today. A look at year's past. pic.twitter.com/idGbD7fKGR — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) July 28, 2017

.@WJTV it's a very special birthday party….it's a 100th birthday celebration for a woman who dedicated her life to serve. pic.twitter.com/GUlitIf5dI — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) July 28, 2017