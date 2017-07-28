Richland blood drive being held for firefighter injured in crash

Photo: MHP

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A blood drive is being held Friday in Richland in honor of a firefighter who was injured in a crash this week.

The Richland Fire Department and the Richland Police Department were expected to go head to head in the Battle of The Badges Blood Drive Competition.

But after firefighter Noah Pate was severely injured in a wreck Thursday, the two sides are teaming up to support him.

They are asking everyone to donate blood. You can give blood at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Richland from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

Thursday Pate was driving south on Highway 49 when he hit a garbage truck that had stopped to pick up trash. At last check, he was in critical condition.

