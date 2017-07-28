Vicksburg’s Kemp Bottom Road bridge closed

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Vicksburg bridge is near collapse and has been closed to traffic.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman says it’s just a matter of time before the Kemp Bottom Road bridge collapses.

The Vicksburg Post reports the road is the main route to Entergy’s Baxter Wilson power plant. The bridge crosses Hennessy’s Bayou, and has been threatened by a slide on the bayou’s west bank that was caused by the 2011 spring Mississippi River flood.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman last July declared an emergency to fix the slide, but repairs were delayed until the board is able to find an estimated $1.2 million for the project.

Van Norman says plant officials called him Monday, saying the bridge moved over the weekend, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

