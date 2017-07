HAZLEHURST, Miss (WJTV) — Copiah County emergency responders are currently on the scene of a vehicle rollover near exit 57 on I-55 Southbound. Injuries have been reported.

2 other accidents were also reported in the area immediately following the rollover incident. All 3 accidents happened between exit 56 and 57.

The accidents all occurred in the median; how traffic will be affected remains to be determined.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.