Rally held against Nissan unionizing

Madison County, MISS. (WJTV) – Unity over union it’s the message Nissan supporters want everyone to know before casting their votes on Thursday. Rodney Jordan, who has been with Nissan for 15 years says, “unity is a collective people that drives to do the common good they’re united in a cause, union is an agreement, you have to bargain for what you got.”

A debate over whether the Nissan plant in Canton should affiliate with the United Auto Workers Union has caused a divide between plant workers. Jordan thinks joining is too big of a gamble, “why lose and go back so there’s no guarantee you might get less than what we started with, and me I wouldn’t allow anyone to gamble with my future and my families future.”

And for Tony Hobson Sr. the plant is more than just a place to work, “when people talk about what Nissan haven’t done how bad it is, that’s personal cause that’s a personal insult, Nissan has been nothing but good to me and a whole lot of people they need to sit down and think about where they came from what other options and opportunities they have before Nissan came.”

Those for the union believe a voice will be given back to the workers, “a lot of people are being afraid to say things because of the tactics that Nissan uses firing people is one of them,” says former Nissan employee Shambe Jones.

The vote is set for Thursday and Friday.