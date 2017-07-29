Southern Legislative Conference Underway in Biloxi

Related Coverage Some Mississippi Black Caucus members to boycott Southern Legislative Conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House of Representatives Speaker Philip Gunn is chair of the Southern Legislative Conference.

The 71st Annual Meeting began Saturday in Biloxi. More than 1,300 state legislators, staff, and guests from 15 states are attending.

The last time Mississippi hosted this meeting was in 2000.

Topics like Mississippi’s “Education Works” reform, coastal restoration following Hurricane Katrina and racial reconciliation will be discussed.

Some members of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus say they are boycotting the conference because of the state’s failure to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the Mississippi flag.

“We are having a conference on racial reconciliation which is being requested by the 13 Black Caucus members. I think they’re showing tremendous leadership for asking for such a session. They’re going to be leading the discussions on what we’re going to be doing about race in the south. And those that are staying home are simply missing out,” said Speaker Gunn when asked about the boycott Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair.

Archie Manning and Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise are expected to speak at the conference as well.

The conference ends August 2.