Back to School Bash for kids in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the last hoorah for many kids as they get ready to head back to school!

Greater Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church threw kids in the metro a back to school bash and WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter joined in on the fun!

Kids at the 10th annual back to school bash were having too much fun as they hopped from table to table.

“Well they’ve got Mississippi Smiles and you can paint a rock and you get to get some free stuff from over there,” Makahil explained.

while kids were distracted with arts and crafts, parents were able to check out some important information on back to school necessities.

“We got Mississippi smiles we’ve got different gift cards we got Medicaid out here we got back to school giveaways out here,” Pastor Michael Gibson said.

Pastor Michael Gibson says this is one of the most important events they put on because it’s for the kids.

“We have so much negative things going on but we want to just have some positive going on there are some positive things going on in Jackson, Mississippi,” Pastor Gibson said.

Needless to say the children love it!

“We have color sheets, and candy, and they have video games out here, and they’re going to have space jumps,” Madia Harper said.

Some kids even helped their parents behind the tables!

“I’m at a booth named golden parasol which is right behind me …We’re a healthcare service and that’s kind of all I know,” Kobe said.

There was a cookout and giveaways at the event as well!