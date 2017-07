JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson has issued a statement regarding reports of discolored water in certain areas of the city.

The following zip codes were reported to have discoloration of tap water:

• 39216

• 39211

• 39206

• 39202

The City of Jackson says the water is SAFE for consumption and bathing, and is not harmful.

The City is working to resolve the issue. To report discolored water, please contact the city’s Water Maintenance at (601) 960-1778.