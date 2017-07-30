Funeral arrangements made for fallen Richland firefighter

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Arrangements have been made to honor the life of Richland firefighter Noah Pate, who passed away Friday afternoon.

Visitation for Noah will be from 5 to 8 PM on Monday, July 31st and again at 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service on Tuesday, August 1st.

All will be held at First Baptist Church Florence. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Florence.

Memorials may be made to Restoration Church, Carlie Pate Fund, P.O. Box 180129, Richland, Mississippi 39218.

Noah’s obituary and tribute from the Brandon Fire Department follows below.

Obituary for Mr. Noah Andrew Pate

Noah Andrew Pate went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on July 27, 2017 at 7:30am. Noah was born on July 15, 1996 in Flowood, MS. He lived his entire short life in Star, MS. He lived his life to the fullest and worked and achieved everything he set his mind to do. Noah started serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Star Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16. He served with them until he became a Richland Firefighter at the age of 19. To serve his community alongside his brother and sister firefighters brought him immense joy and purpose.

Noah married the love of his life and soulmate, Carlie Crawford on May 13, 2017. Noah and Carlie have an amazing, beautiful, strong love. They complete each other. He is the best husband and takes care of his wife and beautiful home he worked so hard for.

Noah was a lifelong member of Restoration Church. Noah gave his time and talent to the vision of Restoration. He served others by being a children’s church worker, youth team leader, and youth worship team member. He also played acoustic guitar for the adult worship team from the age 16 until his passing. Noah loved his church and the people who lived life with him. The impact Noah’s short life had on his family, friends, workplaces and community is evidence of Noah’s love for Jesus, people, conquering challenges and his family.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandmothers: Clara Tyson May, Ollie Mae Brown, Monette Pate, and Mary Lee Hill Baker; and his great-grandfathers: Luther Tyson, Mac Lee Brown, Jesse Marvin Pate, and Walter Grey Hill.

He is survived by: the love of his life, his bride Carlie Lynn Crawford Pate; his parents: Larry & Terri Pate; his parents in love: Doug & Robin Crawford; his brothers: Luke Pate, Shane Crawford and his Richland Fire Department Brothers; his grandparents; Freddie & Debra Brown and Ronnis & Jeanette Pate; his aunts and uncles: Robert & Renae Crawford, Wes & Wendi Teten and Stephen & Deborah Holt: his cousins: Cara Lee Crawford, Olivia, Evan & Andrew Teten, and Parker, Eli, and Amelia Holt; and numerous beloved family members whom he loved deeply.