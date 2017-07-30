Jackson Councilman wants to challenge state’s pursuit statute

Related Coverage Woman in custody following Pearl Police pursuit in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced Sunday he wants to challenge the state statute that allows police pursuits to enter other jurisdictions.

Stokes says he plans the ask the city council to allow the mayor’s office and legal department to legally challenge the state’s pursuit statute.

“It’s time for cities and towns to stop fighting each other, and we will let the court system make a determination. If hot pursuit is going to be a method where other jurisdictions can come into other cities and kill their citizens and hurt their citizens then we need to appeal this procedure to the highest court in the United States of America,” said Stokes in his Sunday press conference at city hall.

This comes after Pearl Police chased a suspect into the city limits of Jackson last week.

Stokes has been vocal about stopping police chases from entering into the capital city.

He’s presenting the issue this Tuesday at the next Jackson City Council Meeting.