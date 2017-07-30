Paws Rescue preparing for a garage sale to help save animals

A local animal rescue group is in desperate need of funds to continue caring for their four legged friends.

As WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter reports Paws Rescue group is hoping a massive garage sale will bring in some much needed money.

Leigh Conerly is packing storage units with donated items in preparation for next saturday’s garage sale, something she and her team of foster families have been working on to try and bring in money for their rescue group.

She’s been taking in dogs and cats in vicksburg for 13 years, and while animals continue to flood their foster homes, donations just aren’t what they used to be.

“It seems like the need is increasing and the donations are decreasing. I don’t know if it’s the economy you know just the times it’s home pets that we try to help and strays,” Leigh Conerly, President of Paws Rescue said.

Paws Rescue is run strictly off of donations and with about 20 to 50 foster pets at any given time, they’re in desperate need of help.

“Every pet that we take in we’re committed to from the intake until we find them a home and that is whatever they need heartworm treatment mange ringworm spay and neuter vaccinations just everything that they need,” Conerly said.

Conerly says a visit to the vet for a healthy animal runs them about two to five hundred dollars, but she believes there is a solution to the over population.

“I also think that the lack of spay and neuter laws is a lot of the problem here and that’s the key if we can get people to spay and neuter their pets it would help with the overpopulation,” she said.

With dozens of cats being brought in continually paws rescue has adopted the trap, neuter release program.

“That is for feral and stray cats we trap them get them to the vet have them spayed and neutered and vaccinated and feral cats are not adoptable they’re wild but they still deserve to live so we put them back out,” Conerly explained.

The garage sale will be august 5th from 7 until noon at the Vicksburg Telephone System and it’s a great reason to declutter your home by donating things that you don’t need to a good cause!

Paws rescue is always in need of cat food as well.

If you’re interested in donating to the garage sale you can contact Dedra at Vicksburg Telephone System at 601 634 1838 or contact them by email at leigh@pawsrescuepets.org or through the website at http://www.pawsrescuepets.org.