$5 million federal grant received for Jackson-Evers Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — US Senators Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss) announced today a $5.17 million federal grant for improvements at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The grant will fund the third and final phase of the airport’s west taxiway lighting system, which is nearing the end of its usable life-cycle.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) will fund the project.

The AIP grant will support the rehabilitation of 5,924 feet of taxiways A and B, including full lighting system rehabilitation, plus pavement mill and overlay.

The FAA has awarded nearly $13 million in AIP grants for Mississippi airports in 2017.