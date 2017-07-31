Alabama jailbreak: 11 of 12 inmates recaptured

The Associated Press Published:

JASPER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

Eleven of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving one still at large.

Officers were using a state helicopter Monday to assist in the search for 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick of Cordova, who escaped while jailed on drug charges.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how the men escaped, and a sheriff’s spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were jailed on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s