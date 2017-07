BACK TO SCHOOL dates for the WJTV coverage area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students and staff return for the 2017-2018 school year as early as tomorrow in the WJTV coverage area.

Here is a list of when students and staff return to class this August:

Amite County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Attala County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Brookhaven School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Canton Public School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Thursday, August 4th

Claiborne County School District

Staff returns: Wednesday, August 2nd

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Clinton Public School District

Staff returns: Friday, August 3rd

Students return: Thursday, August 10th

Copiah County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Thursday, August 4th

Covington County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Tuesday, August 8th

Durant Public School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Enterprise School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Franklin County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Hazlehurst City School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Hinds County School District

Staff returns: Thursday, August 3rd

Students return: Wednesday, August 9th

Holmes County School District

Staff returns: Thursday, August 3rd

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Humphreys County School District

Staff returns: Thursday, August 3rd

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Jackson Public Schools

Staff returns: Friday, August 4th

Students return: Tuesday, August 8th

Jefferson County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Kosciusko School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Lawrence County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Leake County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Lincoln County School District

Staff returns: Friday, August 4th

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Madison County School District

Staff returns: Friday, August 4th

Students return: Wednesday, August 9th

McComb School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Natchez-Adams School District

Staff returns: Thursday, August 3rd

Students return: Monday, August 7th

North Pike School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Friday, August 4th

Pearl Public School District

Staff returns: Wednesday, August 2nd

Students return: Wednesday, August 9th

Rankin County School District

Staff returns: Wednesday, August 2nd

Students return: Tuesday, August 8th

Scott County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Simpson County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Smith County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th

Vicksburg-Warren School District

Staff returns: Wednesday, August 2nd

Students return: Thursday, August 10th

Yazoo City Municipal School District

Staff returns: Monday, August 7th

Students return: Tuesday, August 8th

Yazoo County School District

Staff returns: Tuesday, August 1st

Students return: Monday, August 7th