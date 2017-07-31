Belk to give out free mammograms to women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Belk Mobile Mammography Center will give out free mammograms to women 40 and older this week.

Organizers said those who have no breast concerns, those who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months, women who haven’t had a mammogram in the last 12 months and those have a primary care are all eligible.

The mobile center will be parked outside of the Belk locations in Flowood and Ridgeland.

Those who want to schedule an appointment should call 855-655-2662.

The dates are below:

Tuesday, August 1 from 9:30 a.m. until 7pm at the Belk at Dogwood Festival

Wednesday, August 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Belk at Dogwood Festival

Friday, August 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Belk at Northpark Mall

Saturday, August 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Belk at Northpark Mall

Once the screening is complete, we’re told that woman can get a free bra fitting. All of the screening