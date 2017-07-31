Bond motion denied for suspect in Kingston Frazier case

By Published:
Dwan Wakefield

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the three suspects charged in connection with the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was denied bond Monday morning.

Dwan Wakefield’s attorney, Tom Fortner, tells WJTV that his client’s motion hearing was held in Madison Circuit Court.

Fortner said the bond motion was denied. Wakefield is still being held without bond.

During the hearing, Fortner said Wakefield’s dad, godmother, and former football coach testified on his behalf.

Fortner said the investigation about Kingston’s death is still underway. He expects it to be complete in about a month. Once the investigation is finished, the case will be sent to a grand jury.

Two other teens were arrested in this case. Byron McBride and D’Allen Washington were also charged with capital murder.

Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car when it was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 in May. Law enforcement officers found the car in Gluckstadt hours later; Kingston was inside dead.

 

