Callaway looking for more discipline in 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Callaway is definitely a school that produces talent.

The Chargers had 13 players sign scholarships at the JUCO and Division 1 levels from last year’s team. According to 247Sports, two of their players in the Class of 2018 are the top two in the state.

Those seniors are wide receiver Malik Heath, who is a Mississippi State commit, as well as defensive lineman James Williams. These two will be leading a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. Despite missing the postseason the last couple of years, the team says a lack of talent isn’t the reason why.

“People doubt us,” Heath said. “Just ’cause we’ve got a lot of talent they don’t think we have discipline so it comes from that chip like, people don’t wanna see people in JPS go to state.”

“If we don’t have discipline, it ain’t going to take you a long way,” Williams said. You just gonna win some games but the important games you want, you gotta have discipline.”

“Until we go out and prove we’re more than just a talented bunch of guys and that we’re real discipline, hard-working football team, then that will be the assessment,” said head coach Darius Brown. “But I’m pretty sure we’ll put that to bed once we line up and kick it off on the 18th.”