Collins Police search for missing mother, two daughters

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) — A mother and her two children have not been seen since Friday, July 28th and the Collins Police Department is asking the for the public’s help locating them.

Nicole Sanford, 29, Alexis Sophia Menjivar, 6, and Jasmine Elizabeth Menjivar, 8, were last seen at a mission store shopping in Collins, according to Chief of Police Joey Ponder.

Ponder says no signs of foul play are suspected at this point in the investigation.

Sanford’s car was located at a gas station in Collins.

“Her car has been broke down for about a week but she has been seen since then,” said Ponder. “It was having mechanical problems, that’s why she wasn’t in it.”

The investigation is ongoing.If you have any information contact the Collins Police Department at 601-765-6541.