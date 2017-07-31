Former Hancock County justice court employee charged with embezzlement

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Hancock County Justice Court employee is charged with embezzlement.

Special Agents from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor said Dana Sue Beaman was also arrested for making false entries in or altering public records.

The State Auditor’s Office issued a demand of $197,408.94, which accounts for the embezzled amount, interest, and recovery costs.

Authorities said Beaman admitted to embezzling $4,000 from the Justice Court. Upon further investigation, the total amount of embezzled money was assessed to be $110,827.50.

“Our Investigative Division did an excellent job looking further than the initial confession,” said State Auditor Stacey Pickering. “I wish to thank the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for working closely with my staff on behalf of the taxpayers of Mississippi.”

She was employed by the Hancock County Justice Court from January 2008 until June 2011.