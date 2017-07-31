Judge decides to sequester jury in Hinds County district attorney trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge has decided to sequester the jury that will hear testimonies in the Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith case.

Special Judge Larry Roberts made the decision Monday.

Jury selection process has begun in the case. The jurors and the alternates will stay at the Eagle Ridge Conference Center located in Raymond for the duration of the trial.

We’re told their cell phones will be confiscated. They won’t be allowed to use the internet, and they will not have access to media coverage of the trial.

The judge questioned 96 potential jurors by noon. About half of them had an issue with being sequestered.

Many of them also said they had pre-formed opinions about D.A. Smith or a connection with him or to a witness.