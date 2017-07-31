Laurel man faces burglary charge

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Laurel Police Department have a suspect in custody in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Saturday.

Waushekia Davis, 21, was arrested and faces on count of burglary.

According to LPD Captain Tommy Cox, officers responded to Trustmark Bank, 3145 Audubon Drive, in regards to a burglary complaint.

Once officers arrived, they tracked Davis from the building and taken into custody on Northview Drive by Officer John Windsor and hi’s K-9 Johnny.

Cox added that nothing was stolen during the burglary.

Davis will have an initial appearance today in Laurel Municipal Court.

If you have any information about this case or any other LPD encourages you to call the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.